From State Capture to Phala Phala farm; who’s accountable who’s not?

Various voices weighed in on a roundtable discussion following Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa’s question-and-answer session on the Phala Phala farm scandal in the National Assembly.

There was much anticipation in the National Assembly last week for President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer to the Phala Phala farm criminal complaint that former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid against him.

Fraser accused the president of covering up a burglary on his farm in 2020 where foreign currency was allegedly stolen.

In the parliamentary session, the Ramaphosa refused to answer questions related to Phala Phala saying law enforcement agencies investigating the matter had to be given space.

During a roundtable discussion on Inside EWN, former CEO of the Government Communication and Information Systems and state capture whistleblower Themba Maseko, said that corruption in government was rampant.

He said this was happening despite leaders being expected to lead by example.

“I think the president is taking long to explain what really happened and it looks like there is something to hide, because if he wants to create a climate where people can expose unethical conduct in government then he should lead [and] be exemplary.”

While it seems like we are far from getting the answers or clarity on the Phala Phala farm saga from South Africa’s number one citizen, legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala said that the president is accountable to the public.

“The president is not arrested or accused so he should be able to account and he is failing at that by saying he is only going to answer to law enforcement.”

Meanwhile, Corruption Watch's senior researcher Melusi Ncala said there is a fine line in understanding the ethics of The Presidency and how the president should, therefore, be conducting himself in the public, in business and other aspects of the office.

“There are areas we need to consider whether the president should be in business or not, especially in Ramaphosa’s capacity because he swore that he would be transparent in his leadership.”

Listen to the full conversation below: