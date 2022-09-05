Ex-MP Bongo: There was never a case against me stemming from Parly Eskom inquiry

An attempt by the State for the matter to be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal was dismissed by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe on Monday after he also acquitted Bongo on the corruption charges last year.

CAPE TOWN - Former State Security Agency minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo on Monday said he’s always maintained there was no case against him stemming from Parliament's Eskom inquiry.

Bongo said he believes another corruption matter he's facing in Mpumalanga later this year will have a similar outcome.

Bongo had to give up his post as chairperson of Parliament's Home Affairs committee ahead of the corruption trial last year, in which he was accused of trying to scupper a 2017 parliamentary inquiry, by offering the evidence leader a bribe.

“I'm on a step aside because of this frivolous nonsense that they are doing, but I'm happy it's come to an end. I've always maintained there's no case in this thing, and that there's no merit in also appealing it. It's just a waste of state resources and an abuse of state institutions,” he said.

Bongo's legal troubles are, however, not yet over.

He's due to face more corruption charges related to several Mpumalanga land deals later this year.

But he's confident the case won't get much further than this one: “Those ones are worse. I can't even talk of those ones. They are just a mess those ones. We will just squash it in November and continue with our life.”

The State is yet to announce its next course of action.