Ex-DoH official Manamela’s bid for new delay in Life Esidimeni Inquest rejected

Manamela was set to testify at the hearings on Monday morning, but her legal representatives brought a new application to postpone her testimony by at least a week.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Jowie Teffo has refused to grant former health director in the Department of Health Makgabo Manamela another postponement in the Life Esidimeni Inquest.

The Life Esidimeni inquest was being heard by the Pretoria High Court.

A frustrated Teffo hit out at the drawn-out inquest after Manamela's lawyers asked for another postponement.

Manamela was initially set to testify last month but her legal representatives told the inquest she was not ready.

Monday morning's application for a postponement of proceedings by a week was opposed by lawyers representing the families.

The judge said the new affidavit filed did not present new facts.

He also warned that the continued extensions would be an injustice for all of those who want finality on the matter.

While Teffo adjourned proceedings for the day, she ruled Manamela will have to return on Tuesday.

“It is not in the interest of justice for the court to grant a further postponement in this matter. All [that] the court can do is to allow them only today to conclude their preparations.”

Manamela who is a key witness in the matter is expected to shed some light on the transfer of patients to ill-equipped non-governmental organisations, which led to the death of 144 mental health patients.