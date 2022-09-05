European nations move to counter inflation brought by Russia-Ukraine war

High oil and gas prices have sent inflation soaring, with concerns in a number of nations that inflation will run out of control.

JOHANNESBURG - European nations are now moving to counter the effects of high inflation brought on by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia has been cutting off its gas supplies to Europe, while oil prices have been constantly changing over the past few months.

South Africa is among the major nations affected by the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Germany has announced that it will spend at least 65 billion euros on shielding customers and businesses from soaring inflation.

This is two days after Russia announced that it was suspending some gas deliveries indefinitely.

In turn, Britain is set to name its new Prime Minister on Monday, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss expected to be appointed.

Truss said that if elected, she will set out immediate action in her first week in power to tackle rising energy bills.

A number of European nations are looking at their plans to survive a winter without Russian gas and high fuel prices.

South Africa looks set for its fuel prices to be reduced significantly this week, but this is due to international factors, with calls on the government to do more.