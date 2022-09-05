EC DA concerned about safety of councillors after threats against Mawethu Kosani

A note with two bullets and a picture of Buffalo City Municipality councillor Mawethu Kosani has been doing the rounds on social media.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape said it has safety concerns following death threats made against one of its councillors.

DA leader Nqaba Bhanga said criminals masquerading as politicians are getting out of hand.

The alleged death threats follow a shooting incident where acting city manager Nceba Ncunyana was also shot several times.

Ncunyana was reportedly wounded in what has been said to be the second time gunmen had tried to assassinate him.

Bhanga said death threats made against Kosani weren't the first and probably won't be the last.

He said such threats and political killings in the Eastern Cape were becoming the norm.

The provincial leader said those behind the threats were usually making attempts to silence their detractors.

Bhanga said some people will take drastic measures against those who are outspoken against corruption in the province and will be prepared to silence those who speak truth to power.

“That’s why we are writing to the police commissioner to ensure that there is a police investigation on this issue,” he said.

Bhanga said that the party's chief whip was speaking to the speaker to ensure that Kosani was afforded protection.