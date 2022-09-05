East London firearm discharge case against Malema postponed to Jan 2023

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, were due to appear in the East London Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and recklessly discharging it, endangering people and property.

EAST LONDON - The trial of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been postponed until early next year.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, were due to appear in the East London Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and recklessly discharging it, endangering people and property.

Both Malema and Snyman did not show up in court on Monday as the matter was postponed to 30 January next year.

The State alleged that Malema discharged a semi-automatic rifle at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London during the party's birthday celebrations in July 2018.

His bodyguard, Snyman, was also charged for contravening the Firearms Control Act after he allegedly handed Malema the rifle and ammunition that he allegedly discharged in a public place.

The matter went to court early this year but was postponed and rescheduled for September this year.

AfriForum, which laid a complaint to the police after the incident said it's disappointed that it was not informed as a plaintiff on the matter.

AfriForum spokesperson for community safety Jacques Broobryk said: “It is disappointing that the case isn’t carrying on at the moment and we would like communication with us in future as a plaintiff.”

The court on Monday postponed the case yet again, this time, to 30 January next year due to the unavailability of Malema’s senior counsel Laurence Hordes.