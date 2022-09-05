CT motorists urged to steer clear of Hout Bay following violent protests in area

It's understood that taxi operators are protesting there on Monday morning. They're said to be up in arms over the issuing of route permits.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town authorities are urging motorists to steer clear of parts of Hout Bay.

It's understood that taxi operators are protesting there on Monday morning.

They're said to be up in arms over the issuing of route permits.

Kevin Jacobs of the city’s traffic services: "Cape Town traffic officers are attending to incidents of protest action in the Hout Bay area. Incidents of pubic violence have been reported along Victoria Road in Hout Bay. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and seek alternative routes."