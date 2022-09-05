Court dismisses bid to salvage Seriti report on arms deal

The commission was established to probe the controversial 1999 arms deal former president Jacob Zuma is currently facing criminal charges over.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has on Monday shot down a bid from the arms deal commissioners to try and salvage their now-defunct report.

The commission was established to probe the controversial 1999 arms deal that former President Jacob Zuma is currently facing criminal charges over.

When the report was published in 2016, it found there was, in fact, no wrongdoing.

But it was subsequently set aside on the back of a review application from the Right2Know Campaign and Corruption Watch.

The court found that the commission had “failed manifestly to enquire into key issues as is to be expected of a reasonable commission”.

Commission chair, retired judge Willie Seriti, together with commissioner, retired judge Hendrick Musi, lodged an appeal against the decision last year.

Last week, however, that appeal was dismissed.

The court delivered its ruling on the review application in August 2019.

But neither Seriti nor Musi had opposed the application at the time.

It wasn’t until last year and after non-profit organisations, Shadow World Investigations and Open Secrets, lodged a complaint with the Judicial Conduct Committee against the two that they lodged their appeal.

In his ruling, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo explained it was, in fact, this complaint that had triggered the appeal.

He found, though, that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)’s task was to determine whether the judges were guilty of gross misconduct or incompetence or incapacity.

He also found that this was not a question the court had answered in the review application; as a result, the judgment on its own couldn’t be used as a basis for the JSC to find against the judges.

They were, therefore, denied condonation for the late filing.

Mlambo also found there were no prospects of success of overturning the original judgment.

The application was dismissed with costs.

CORRUPTION WATCH WELCOMES RULING

Corruption Watch has welcomed the Pretoria High Court’s dismissal of an application for leave to appeal the setting aside of the Seriti report.

Corruption Watch’s Karam Singh said: “Obviously, we welcome the ruling. I think in terms of this matter I think it closes a matter we thought was already closed and it would have been extraordinary if somehow the judges were able to reopen this case long after their rights to appeal the matter had expired."