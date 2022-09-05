CoCT meets with taxi associations following Hout Bay protests

Traffic was brought to a standstill on Monday morning as the metro reported incidents of public violence.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has resolved to meet with taxi associations on Monday following protests in Hout Bay.

Taxi operators claim they had been treated unfairly and lodged complaints over permits.

The city had warned motorists to avoid Victoria Road, in Hout Bay, as taxi operators vented their frustrations.

Reports of vehicles being stoned were also doing the rounds.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, a taxi operator in the area said the conditions that they were operating in were not conducive for them.

Community activist Roscoe Jacobs said he believed the taxi industry should be taken seriously: “I think the City of Cape Town needs to take a more proactive approach in terms of addressing the concerns and the issues that these people are raising with them.”

The City of Cape Town’s Mayco Member for Transport, Rob Quintas, said he was going to meet with the taxi industry and will only be available to comment after his engagements with the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association and Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association.