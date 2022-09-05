Bus attacked in Hout Bay during violent protest

It's understood that local taxi drivers took to the streets on Monday morning to vent their anger over the City of Cape Town's issuing of route permits.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police said that a bus was attacked during a surge in violence in Hout Bay.

The police's spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said that officers were still patrolling the area.

"Approximately 50 protesters took to the streets and a bus was damaged. A public violence case was registered at Hout Bay SAPS for investigation. Law enforcement agencies will remain in the area to monitor the situation."