Basha Uhuru Festival Inspiring young people to explore their creative side

Big Zulu

Basha Uhuru Festival JOHANNESBURG –The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival is back and promises a week of an all-encompassing creative showcase. “For Nando’s Creativity, Basha Uhuru is one of the highlights on our calendar every year. Basha in Casa has provided a platform to make more people aware of the festival and extend the exposure that emerging artists enjoy. We hope that this year we will see more students and education institutions coming along, as well as busy young industry professionals,” said the head of Nando’s creativity portfolio, Kirsty Niehaus. Basha commemorates its 10th anniversary and has again partnered with Nando’s. The festival runs from 25 October to 29 October 2022 at Constitution Hill. We are welcoming Song Bird Msaki back to the Basha Stage! Are you ready to be lifted with her voice? Early Bird Tickets out now.https://t.co/ojm8IyJ4O2#BASHA10#BashaUhuru#feedyourcreativity #WeThePeopleSA#music #SAmusic pic.twitter.com/4Sp68MorSv Basha Uhuru (@BashaUhuru) September 1, 2022

"We are proud to host the 2022 Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival back at full scale after being impacted for the last two years due to the pandemic. During this period, Basha Uhuru gave birth to The Creative Uprising – an always-on programme, including the Creative Hub that opened in 2020. Focused on development, collaboration and upskilling creatives, the work of the hub will help to grow and support the creative economy in Gauteng," said Constitution Hill CEO, Dawn Robertson.

Festival goers will enjoy ongoing flaming hot music showcases, with the emerging stage talent curated by Bridges For Music. The line-up includes performances from students and alumni from Bridges Academy, as well as Nandoca Uhurus who are part of the internal Nando’s music talent search programme, mentored by Msaki.

"The growth of the festival from a one-day music festival to an integrated arts festival showcasing not just music but visual arts, craft, design, poetry and film. The pivot we made to an always-on programme during lockdown to support a sector so impacted by COVID, has resulted in our ongoing creative uprising programme and the transformation of an old heritage building onsite into a creative hub. This has seen us being able to support thousands of creatives," said Msaki.

Msaki has comfortably performed as seamlessly with an acoustic guitar as she has when being centre stage in front of a DJ booth on a dancefloor - from her 2016 acoustic debut album, Zaneliza: How The Water Moves and a string of heart-opening protest anthems, to her multiple award-winning dance hits.

"The opportunity to work with some of the most amazing young creatives, many who got their first opportunities through Basha Uhuru and have now gone international,” said Msaki.

The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival was founded in 2012 as a signature event of the Constitution Hill Museum and National Heritage site to immortalise the memory of the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 Uprising, affording youth of today the freedom to create.

"The entertainment industry contributes largely to combat unemployment, and that’s why we need more festivals, shows, concerts etc. Artists also have a large platform, and it’s up to them how they use their voice to contribute positively to society and make a change in whatever way," said Lelowhatsgood.

Ntsikelelo ‘Lelo’ Meslani, known as Lelowhatsgood, is a young, unapologetically black and queer creative who is fast becoming a creative marvel redefining SA’s queer culture.

The winner of the 2022 Nando’s Hot Young Designer talent search will also be announced at Basha Uhuru creative conference.

"It starts with freedom – what we seek to do with our music is to usher people to a place where they are spiritually and mentally free. We believe that spiritual and mental health is most important," said iPhupho L'ka Biko.

iPhupho L’ka Biko refers to God as the giver and the fulfiller of dreams, as Biko speaks of black consciousness. The band's incendiary live shows seek to awaken the masses through music spiritually.

"We have had several challenging moments over the years. This year is significant in so many ways. Our first Cape Town tour was a huge success and won the Standard bank Gold Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival. And now we are part of the line for the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival 10th Anniversary," said iPhupho L’ka Biko.

The festival culminates on 29 October with the Sounds of Freedom Music Festival curated to provide space for up-and-coming artists and new talent, headlined by mega stars, Blxckie, Big Zulu, Msaki, Lelowhatsgood, and iPhupho L’ka Biko.

"The wealth of opportunities and talent that exist in the sector. The creative economy and its industries are strategic sectors that if nurtured can boost competitiveness, productivity, sustainable growth, employment and export potential for South Africa," said Msaki.

There will also be masterclasses, panel discussions, and workshops and the creative conference has been extended to offer more people the chance to attend.

"I would like to see more queer people given space in the industry. Whether on lineups or behind the scenes. There’s too much discrimination and bias still happening in the industry and that needs to change," said Lelowhatsgood.

For the first time, people can choose to purchase tickets for specific events or each day of the festival.