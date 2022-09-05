An attack on the police is an attack on the state - Ramaphosa The president delivered the keynote address yesterday at the SAPS commemoration day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. SAPS

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Police killings

SAPS commemoration day JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that killing police officers is a direct attack on the state. The president delivered the keynote address at the SAPS commemoration day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday. The event celebrated the lives of SAPS members who had fallen in the line of duty. [PHOTOS]: President @CyrilRamaphosa interacts with members of the bereaved Families during the @SAPoliceService National Commemoration Day held at the Union Buildings in Tshwane earlier today.#FinalSalute pic.twitter.com/qEs9i1y74Y Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) September 4, 2022

This year, 33 police officers' names were engraved on the national memorial wall where the president and bereaved family members laid wreaths.

Ramaphosa said that attacks on police officers undermined the authority of the state.

"No society can remain silent when criminals have clearly declared war on the police. Our men and women in blue represent the authority of the state and any attack on them is a direct attack on the state but it is also an attack on the people of South Africa," the president said.