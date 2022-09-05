After Da Gama ousted, opposition parties set sights on Joburg Mayor Phalatse

They are accusing her of having colluded with ousted Speaker, Vasco da Gama in concealing reports of fraud and corruption against the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties in the Joburg council are calling for a motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

At a media briefing addressed by the minority parties in Joburg, Phalatse was also accused of failing to serve the needs of the residents in the metro.

The African National Congress (ANC) was the first to call for the removal of Phalatse last week, after Da Gama was kicked out of the Speaker’s office following a motion of no confidence against him.

He was accused of appointing a secretary in council and concealing the details of the appointment.

The motion to remove Da Gama was tabled by the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and backed by the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

But it only succeeded after some councillors from the multi-party coalition voted in favour of Da Gama's removal.

