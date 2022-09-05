41 schools across WC await green light to install solar panels

One of these schools, Tamboerskloof Primary, has also installed a battery storage system that allowe it to keep the lights on during load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - Forty-one schools across the Western Cape are waiting for the green light to install solar panels.

One of these schools, Tamboerskloof Primary, has also installed a battery storage system that allows it to keep the lights on during load shedding.

The provincial education department said the energy-saving projects have been funded through school governing bodies or via lease agreements with firms such as Sun Exchange - which is a solar leasing platform.

In addition, 25 schools have had their existing lights replaced with energy-saving LEDs through a pilot project with Stellenbosch University.

Education MEC David Maynier said replacing florescent lights could lead to an annual saving of up to R36,000 per school.

“We fully support these investments by our schools valued at over R46 million. We are committed to doing all that we can to support our schools to reduce their energy consumption and look forward to seeing other schools taking the initiative to address our energy crisis and reduce costs in the process,” Maynier said.