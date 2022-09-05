4 people injured after fire breaks out at Pretoria High Court precinct

Spokesperson for Tshwane’s emergency services, Charles Mabaso, told Eyewitness News the blaze occurred in the ProcForum Building behind the court.

JOHANNESBURG - A has fire broken out in the Pretoria High Court precinct.

He said that the building was evacuated, though, and that the fire had been extinguished.

Four people were injured and are receiving medical treatment at the moment.

Mabaso said that they were still investigating the cause of the fire but that according to reports from witnesses at the scene, it’s suspected that it could be arson.