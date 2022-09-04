Zim permit extension a slap in the face of South Africans - Operation Dudula

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the extension from 31 December to 30 June next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula says the extension of Zimbabwean exemption permits is a slap in the face of South Africans.

Following a court challenge, the Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was advised - to extend the application period.

This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply, but the minister has warned that there will be no further extensions.

Operation Dudula calls the extension a betrayal.

"But what is heartbreaking is the continuous betrayal of the ANC government toward the South African people because prioritising South Africans in South Africa seems like a wild concept...labour laws of this country have been undermined under this ZEP that is being placed illegally," said Operation Dudula's Kwena Molekwa.

Molekwa said they can’t continue to feel sorry for Zimbabweans.

"Yes we did sympathise with the Zimbabwean people but we can no longer continue looking at the unemployment of South Africans, looking at 46% of South Africans that are on grants."