WC police launch manhunt for gunmen who shot and wounded 2 off-duty constables

CAPE TOWN - Police in the province have launched a manhunt to track down gunmen who shot and wounded two off-duty constables.

The incident occurred in Ikhwezi Park in Khayelitsha on Friday night.

Police said the two officers - who were driving a marked police vehicle at the time - stopped at a set of traffic lights before being shot at.

"The assistance of the Khayelitsha community sought in identifying and locating the unknown suspects who attacked the two police constables in Khayelitsha. The 72-hour activation plan has been ordered for the arrest of the suspects," said the police's Frederick van Wyk.

Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact their nearest police.