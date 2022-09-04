Sunday podcast wrap: COPE fists, Transnet boss arrests & "medical xenophobia"?

The country welcomed Spring with a bang in the news this past week, with COPE MPs getting into a fist fight during a live press briefing and former Transnet bosses getting arrested. Per customary, the team brings in experts to assist with unpacking breaking news in studio and here are some of the top conversations had this past week.

Is it "medical xenophobia" or genuine concerns?

Clement Manyathela together with the chairperson of the African Diaspora Forum - Dr Vusimuzi Sibanda, health and human rights activist - Mark Heywood and secretary general of Operation Dudula - Zandile Dabula discussed actions by Operation Dudula - blocking the entrance at Kalafong Hospital and turning patients away who they believed to be undocumented foreign nationals in SA.

COPE's live media briefing ended in chaos, with fists flying and members fighting. The briefing was aimed at ironing out details regarding the suspension, or lack thereof of COPE president - Mosiuoa Lekota.

To try make sense of what transpired political analyst, Dr JJ Tabane joined the The Midday Report.

Clement Manyathela invited minister in the presidency - Mondli Gungubele and presidential spokesperson - Vincent Magwenya, to expand more on President Ramaphosa’s question-and-answer session in Parliament regarding the Phala Phala saga.

Self-representation in a court of law is always an option, but what does that actually look like?

Legal analyst - Modidima Mannya joined The Clement Manyathela show to talk you through these types of situations.

The life and times of the now late Menzi Ngubane are being celebrated on screen.

Siyabonga Zungu who is the producer and founder of Softvideo Productions shared with Bongani Bingwa the makings of this hearty documentary.

Zungu is quoted as saying that the project has been in the pipelines even before the TV giant passed on, and NuMetro is a partner on the project.

Speaking on the arrests of former Transnet bosses - Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others, was Wayne Duvenage. The CEO of the non-profit civil action organisation told Mandy Wiener that these developments do give the public hope that corruption is being dealt with.