Prostate cancer linked to ancestral heritage - study

JOHANNESBURG - A recent study has revealed that prostate cancer is the silent killer in the Southern African region.

The pioneering study by the universities of Sydney and Pretoria was featured in the Nature and Genome Medicine journals.

Three donors from Australia, Brazil and South Africa participated in the study.

This led to the identification of a new class of prostate cancers and cancer drivers that not only distinguish patients by genetic ancestry, but also predict which cancers are likely to become life-threatening.

Up until recently, our understanding of prostate cancer has been "severely limited" by research that has focused only on Western populations, remarked Professor Vanessa Hayes - genomicist and chairperson of prostate cancer research at the University of Sydney.

“Being of African descent, or from Africa, more than doubles a man’s risk for lethal prostate cancer. While genomics holds a critical key to unravelling contributing genetic and non-genetic factors, data for Africa has till now, been lacking," she explained.

Through mapping the entire genetic code of cancer cells, they found Africans to be impacted by a greater number of genetic alterations, "with significant implications for ancestral consideration when managing and treating prostate cancer,” said Hayes.

The research is also part of the legacy of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu who - diagnosed at age 66 with advanced prostate cancer was the first African to have his complete genome sequenced - data which would be important in genetic sequencing and prostate cancer research in southern Africa.