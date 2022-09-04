Lotto results: Saturday, 03 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 03 September 2022 are:
Lotto: 07, 20, 34, 45, 49, 50 B: 17
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 04, 05, 07, 13, 49 B: 25
Lotto Plus 2: 07, 11, 23, 36, 40, 46 B: 21
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
