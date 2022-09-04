Lack of resources in SA contributes to low cancer survival rate in children

Delayed diagnosis, together with an inadequate amount of specially trained health workers, contribute to the lower survival rates for children with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - September marks International Childhood Cancer Awareness month as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has highlighted the lack of healthcare resources in the country.

The Foundation for Childhood Cancer in South Africa has reminded citizens that although children have higher survival rates in developed countries, this is not the case in South Africa.

The cancer foundation said early diagnosis and access to basic cancer drugs improves the survival rate and chances of a cure.

“To reduce child mortality rate and highlight the global burden of childhood cancers, the South African Tumour Registry reports about 1,000 new cases a year. Our children deserve to live a full life and we have the power to give them the chance do so,” said its CEO, Hedley Lewis.