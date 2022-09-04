Keep observing the reed dance tradition, says AmaZulu King

"Ceremonies like the reed dance build up the nation and preserve the tradition so that the nation unites," said King Misuzulu, who expressed gratitude at the maidens' presence to observe the reed dance.

JOHANNESBURG - Maidens in KwaZulu-Natal presented their reeds before newly crowned Amazulu King Misuzulu on Saturday.

The reed dance, where maidens undergo virginity testing and then present their reeds to the King, is a long-standing Zulu culture to promote sexual abstinence to young girls.

The King’s late parents - AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, revived the reed dance ceremony back in the 1990s.

This was also used as one of the fights to curb the spread of HIV and AIDS.

The King flanked by his regiments, Amabutho - accepted the first reed outside the Emachobeni Royal Palace, in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

He then proceeded to watch hundreds of maidens leaving their reeds outside the palace fence.

The King encouraged them to keep observing the tradition.

"Ceremonies like the reed dance build up the nation and preserve tradition so that the nation unites," said King Misuzulu, who expressed gratitude at the maidens' presence to observe the reed dance.

Later this month, thousands will gather for the main reed dance at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma.