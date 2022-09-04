[IN PICTURES] Soweto Kota Festival's delightful and oh-so-daring combos

The two-day event brought together the best kota outlets from all over Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The fifth annual Soweto Kota Festival saw thousands gather in Rockville, Soweto over the weekend.



And while you'd expect to find traditional kotas on the menu - with chips, 'special', viennas and the likes, the ingredient mix was on another level this year.

From coleslaw-bacon combos to kotas with mushroom sides and even vegan kotas, they had it all.

A little birdy also told us mopane worms and chicken feet kota combos were a thing at some stalls, but judging from these images, perhaps only a few were brave enough to give it a go or an upload.

You know when they talk about kotas that went to private school? Bunny-chowish kotas, well this is it ladies and gentlemen. Facebook/The Funny Chef

No, South Africans are creative indeed. That onion-ring-shaped patty is everything. Picture: Twitter/@TwinmadeFood._

It's not inside, it's on top! That crispy onion cherry tomato top is everything. Picture: Twitter/@smoicles.

That's definitely a chickenish something, but are those atchar, pickle bits as well? Picture: Twitter/@AromatSA

Protein upon protein baba. Picture: Twitter/@TwinmadeFood_

Is that bacon and coleslaw on that kota? Image via Twitter/@Mpumiln

Because kotas now have sides. Cava those mushrooms? Twitter/@2selai_

Never mind these delectable crispy bits on this towering kota, are those chicken wings we see on the side? Picture: Facebook/The Funny Chef