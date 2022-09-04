I'm not resigning anytime soon - Premier David Makhura

David Makhura said he wants this process to be done smoothly however his wish is to see a new premier address the province next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said he is not resigning anytime soon, but is ready to hand over the position.

"I did make it clear to them - I'm not resigning, I'm not about to hand in my resignation, but I want to hand over properly," said Makhura.

His remarks came during Sunday's press briefing by the ANC in Gauteng, following Friday's special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting.

Reports indicated that the PEC had decided to recall Makhura.

"I am ready to hand over the leadership of Gauteng to the next premier that the ANC would identify. We just need to manage this process properly. And let's do it in a way that doesn't create problems in the organisation, let's do uit in a way that it doesn't create problems in government," he said.

The premier said his wish is to see a new premier address the province next year, and he wants the handover process to be done smoothly.

He said that he will leave the provincial legislature once a new premier is voted into power.