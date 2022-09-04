Four Paws concerned Animal Welfare Act is left out of Draft Game Meat Strategy

The strategy formalises the game meat industry and creates opportunities for informal game meat traders and previously disadvantaged communities.

JOHANNESBURG- Animal welfare organisation Four Paws in South Africa has raised concerns over the Animal Welfare Act being left out of the Draft Game Meat Strategy.

The Fisheries, Forestry and Environment Department opened the floor for those in the sector to participate in the strategy development through submissions which closed last month.

Four Paws' Fiona Miles said some of the proposals in the draft are contradictory.

Miles says while a recently published White Paper outlines steps that are progressive for conservation and biodiversity in South Africa, the Draft Game Meat Strategy on the other hand advocates for industrial scale breeding, farming, and slaughter of wild animals.

"The department must seek sustainable solutions to economic development, job security and sectorial tranformation. Ensuring solutions minimise biodiversity loss and mitigate climate change for example is imperative to achieve long-term in these areas rather than short term wins."