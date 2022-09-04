CoCT says it will continue to clamp down on illegal taxi operators

Nyanga was brought to a standstill when violent unrest flared up forcing local clinics and bus services to shut down.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it would continue to clamp down on illegal taxi operators following a spate of attacks on police and city employees.

Nyanga was in the past week brought to a standstill when violent unrest flared up forcing local clinics and bus services to shut down.

It's believed the protest is being fuelled by illegal taxi drivers who are demanding the release of their impounded vehicles.

The city has offered a R100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the ringleaders.

City security boss, JP Smith, said police and law enforcement remain on high alert.

"The operations will proceed with greater intensity next week and we'll impound further vehicles until the violence stops. Until we've had a protracted period without violence, without attempting to burn vehicles, without attacks on any staff until that happens we will continue to impound because it cannot be that through the effect of violence you exempt yourself, or you are exempted from the laws that apply to others."