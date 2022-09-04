Bara surgery backlog: Pay private hospitals to do public patients - DA

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi revealed in her written reply to the DA in the legislature that Bara Hospital's surgery waiting list has increased to 11,194 from last year's 7,288.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the department of health must consider paying private hospitals to perform surgery on patients from public hospitals in order to address major surgery backlogs.

This comes after revelations that the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital's surgery waiting list has increased to 11,194 with some patients told they'll be operated on in December 2026.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi earlier this week revealed in her written reply to the DA in the legislature that this latest figure increased from last year's 7,288.

Meanwhile, more than 3,390 cataract patients will have to wait for a year to undergo surgery to regain their eyesight. Over 1,770 hip and knee replacement patients are on a four-and-a-half-year waiting list, and more than 1,300 children will wait six months for surgery while 243 patients with prostate cancer will wait 24-36 months.

The MEC said this is a result of non-functioning theatres and equipment, the prolonged closure of Charlotte Maxeke hospital, power outages, and the non-availability of post-operation beds in intensive and high-care units.

The DA's Jack Bloom:

"The DA is concerned that there has been such a big jump in surgery waiting lists at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. It's more than 11,000 patients now. I think that they need to have surgery blitzes around the clock and they should also consider paying private hospitals to do public patients, otherwise these waiting lists are just going to get longer and longer."