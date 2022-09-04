ANC PEC has decided to recall Premier David Makhura

The PEC held a meeting on Friday to discuss Makhura's fate.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) has decided to recall Premier David Makhura.

The committee held a meeting on Friday to discuss Makhura's fate.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and provincial secretary TK Nciza have been tasked with informing Makhura.

Lesufi assumed the chairpersonship in the 14th provincial elective conference setting him on course to become the next premier.

The meeting with Makhura is set to take place on Sunday before he goes on a two-week overseas trip.

Lesufi is expected to act in his position while he's away.