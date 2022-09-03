Wits University celebrates 100 years

Founded in 1922, the university has been named as one of the best and oldest universities in the world.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Witwatersrand has pulled out all the stops as it celebrates its centenary this weekend.

Some students spoke to Eyewitness News about what 100 years of Wits means to them as celebrations got underway in Braamfontein.

“It feels amazing being at the best university in South Africa and hopefully we all go really far and have successful careers, that’s what we are here for,” remarked one student.

A whole host of activities are lined up until Sunday.

Founded in 1922, the university has been named as one of the best and oldest universities in the world.

It has been a busy start for celebrants, including students and alumni as they kick off the centenary weekend.

Dressed in colourful outfits students are buzzing with excitement over the weekend's festivities.

The students designed colorful banners to mark the occasion.

Friday nights celebrants were treated to a rainbow themed light show detailing the university's history at the great hall stairs as the wits choir serenaded attendees.