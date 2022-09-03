Transport minister warns of zero tolerance for drivers with expired licenses

Sixty-seven percent of motorists who have not renewed their licenses are between the ages of 25 and 50.

JOHANNESBURG- Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said more than 1 million motorists are driving on the country's roads with expired licenses.

While fifteen percent of motorists are between 50 and 60 years old.

Mbalula gave the latest update in Midrand on Friday.

The minister said he believes many are avoiding renewal because they have infringements.

He warned of a zero-tolerance approach by traffic officials.

“We will therefore up the ante in our law enforcement efforts in order to bring to book these wayward motorists Who have no regard for the law or the safety of others on the road,” said the minister