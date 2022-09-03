Go

Transport minister asks Gauteng motorists to hang tight - future of e-tolls

E-tolls have been at the center of a raging debate since 2013 when they went live in the province.

FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.
03 September 2022 08:43

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has once again asked Gauteng motorists to hang tight on the future of e-tolls.

Since then, some motorists have refused to pay.

Lobby groups, including the Automobile Association, have called for the user-pay system to be scrapped.

The issue has also become a polarising debate in the political fraternity, with various African National Congress leaders publicly opposing e-tolls.

Mbalula vowed that government would make an announcement on e-tolls when finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the mid-term budget policy statement in October.

”We have been dealing with the issue and I can tell you right now that the conclusion is there and before or at the MTBPS [Mid-term budget policy statement] we will make the big announcement about the e-tolls so hang in there,” he said.

However, it is not the first time government has promised to put the issue to rest.

