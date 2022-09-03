'The greatest of all time': Supporters respond to Serena Williams' retirement

Fans, supporters and brands have taken to social media to speak about her incredible career and wish her well in retirement.

JOHANNESBURG – Tennis superstar Serena Williams has officially retired from the sport after her final match at the US Open.

William’s retirement comes just before her 41st birthday as she announced she would like to take time to explore and commit herself to other things such as motherhood.

She had a career that spanned over two decades and has been declared by many fans as "the greatest of all time."