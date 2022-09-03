'The greatest of all time': Supporters respond to Serena Williams' retirement
Fans, supporters and brands have taken to social media to speak about her incredible career and wish her well in retirement.
JOHANNESBURG – Tennis superstar Serena Williams has officially retired from the sport after her final match at the US Open.
William’s retirement comes just before her 41st birthday as she announced she would like to take time to explore and commit herself to other things such as motherhood.
She had a career that spanned over two decades and has been declared by many fans as "the greatest of all time."
Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022
How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.
Im proud of you, my friendand I cant wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3
This photo is a perfect work of art #SerenaWilliams #ThankYouSerena pic.twitter.com/pCbxzOAISzLuis. (@serenapower_) August 30, 2022
On stats alone, Serena Williams would be the greatest of all time. But when you consider everything not in a stat linethe lily white world of tennis, the brush with death, winning while pregnanther legacy transcends sport. Weve been so, so very lucky. A champion for all times.Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) September 3, 2022
Thank you @serenawilliams!Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) September 3, 2022
Youve changed the game of tennis forever. Through all the different phases of your career, your love for the sport was always present. Its truly been an honour to play in the era that youve defined. pic.twitter.com/xwUXgftRdB