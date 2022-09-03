State ready to proceed with parliament arson case against Zandile Mafe

49-year-old Zandile Mafe, who allegedly set the National Assembly Chamber alight in January, failed for a second time to appear for his pre-trial hearing at the Western Cape high court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The state in the parliament arson case said it’s ready to proceed with the trial.

The prosecution said Zandile Mafe’s defence attorney, Luvuyo Godla, could not verify the claims Mafe made during last month’s pre-trial hearing that he was on hunger strike and was sick.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said Godla distanced himself from Mafe’s actions.

"He told the court that he suspects that Mafe's actions were a sign of protest the court took a dim view to Mafe's actions saying his actions may be construed as a disrespect to the court".

The matter will be back on the court roll for pre-trail on the 4 October.