Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks claimed a cherished and long overdue win in Australia on Saturday, beating the Wallabies 24-8 at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in Australia. Siya Kolisi and his forces claimed their first win in the country since 2013.

Jacques Nienaber's side ran in an impressive four tries. Centre, Damian de Allende and the 19-year-old Canan Moodie - who earned his debut in the green and gold scored a try each in the first half.

Siya Kolisi and his men applied more pressure on the Wallabies in the second half. An early try from Franco Mostert whilst Makazole Mapimpi scored in the last 10 minutes of the game to seal the deal for the visitors.

The South Africans were up for the task ensuring a strong start earlier on in the match in front of a sold out Allianz Stadium. Pressure on the hosts silenced the crowd as the Boks maximised on front foot ball together with territorial advantage which was largely a consequence of variation in their kicking game.

Despite the first two playmakers, Handré Pollard and Elton Jantjies missing due to injury, utility back - Damian Willemse stepped up to the role with great confidence and maturity.

Regardless of the bonus point win, South Africa are third on the table with New Zealand at the summit. One gets the sense the world champions will need more bonus point wins for the remainder of the competition.

This season’s rugby championship has produced unexpected results with the likes of Argentina claiming their first win in New Zealand - evidence of the competitive nature of every match.