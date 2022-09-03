Second suspect in Hillary Gardee murder case withdraws bail application

The two are facing six charges in the rape and murder of the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee in April.

NELSPRUIT -The second suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder case has withdrawn his bail application without reasons

This leaves Albert Gama gunning for pre-trial release.

Her body was found dumped on the side of a gravel road outside Mbombela four days from the day she was reported missing.

Four men are in the dock for the Hillary Gardee murder.

Accused number 1 Sipho Mkhatshwa has been denied bail while accused number 2 Albert Gama has a pending bail application still his employer Philemon Lukhele abandoned his bail bid.

This is the second time he does so raising concerns over the status of this case.

The fourth accused Hlabirwa Rasie Nkuna has not applied for bail and is in police custody with seven charges in this case.

Following Lukhele’s decision to drop his bail bid, the matter has been postponed to next week Tuesday for closing arguments and the conclusion of bail in this case.

In the same week, the four suspects will return to the Nelspruit Magistrate Court to determine whether the matter may proceed to the high court