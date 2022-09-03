SACE says the teacher who triggered a suicide might never teach again

The teacher reportedly called 15-year-old Tiro Moalusi 'sis bhuti' which means sissy boy when it was his turn to present a speech in class.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council for Educators said the teacher accused of mocking a teenager's sexuality prompting his suicide might never work as a teacher again if found guilty.

The teenager went home and swallowed rat poison taking his own life.

The council is confirmed to be leading the investigation.

SACE's George Moroasui said a committee will determine the teacher's future as an educator.

“In certain instances, some student educators have had to appear for what is called the Council’s Fit to Teach committee. This is a committee that determines whether council thinks that you are fit to teach or the committee may declare that you are not fit to be employed as an educator,” he said.