Residents occupy private land in Olievenhoutbosch hoping to curb crime

JOHANNESBURG - Residents who have erected structures on private owned land in Olievenhoutbosch said occupying the land will curb the rate of crime in the area.

In the past years, several women were reportedly raped and assaulted on the very same land.

Residents believe that once they fully occupy the area there will be no space to commit such crimes.

A resident and father told Eyewitness News that he is currently staying in a congested area with no freedom of movement.

“We are just pleading with them to give us a place where we can have our own freedom. We voted for freedom and this is what freedom means. Having a home, having shelter, it is part of freedom,” he said.

He also said he fears that his family is exposed to crime and moving to Olievenhoutbosch will bring them peace of mind.

“You cannot live in a place where you are not free to walk, and security is not of great quality. We just need somewhere where you can breathe fresh air.”