Ramaphosa leads Letsema campaign in Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president, Cyril Ramaphosa was on the ground in Mpumalanga on Saturday to push the social impact agenda.

He led the Letsema campaign which focuses on placing structures of the party at the forefront of community challenges, including service delivery and social inclusion.

The renewal and restore card has been on the table since the beginning of 2022.

With all roads leading to the ANC’s national elective conference in December, Ramaphosa rolled up his sleeves to fix roads and pick up litter as part of the Letsema campaign.

L E T S E M A 👍🏿 with the People’s President - cde Matamela @CyrilRamaphosa 🖤💚💛 #Letsema pic.twitter.com/kMX1RDbgKG — ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) September 3, 2022

On Saturday afternoon, the president engaged with the community of Delmas on various issues.