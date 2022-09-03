PowerBall results: Friday, 02 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 02 September 2022:
PowerBall: 01, 12, 18, 20, 41 PB: 05
PowerBall Plus: 05, 11, 23, 35, 50 PB: 12
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 02/09/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 2, 2022
