Olievenhoutsbosch land grab: 'Sometimes we must use force to get something'

By Sunset of Friday people carrying building materials continued their bid to secure a stand on this privately owned plot of land.

TSHWANE - Residents said they will go as far as defying the law in order to protect their homes following a land invasion in Olievenhoutbosch.

After the Economic Freedom Fighters reportedly announced free land for all, hundreds flocked to the vacant piece of private land.

In less than a week hundreds of informal structures have been erected.

Residents said the property has been vacant for over 30 years and they are tired of broken promises.

“So how about we occupy this land because nothing is being done here and there is nothing wrong that we are doing here,” said a woman.

But the fear of forced removals is very real.

On Friday morning police destroyed several structures forcing residents to queue all day under a red tent where a group of people wearing EFF regalia could be seen assisting the crowd.

“Sometimes we must use force to get something,” said one man.

The illegal occupation of land in Olievenhoutbosch is a years long problem with the removal of dwellings often sparking violent protest.