Nonhlanhla Mkhize ordered not to come near uMhlathuze water

The order was one of the bail conditions Mkhize was given when she appeared before the Durban specialised crimes commercial crimes court on Friday.

DURBAN - The director general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office Nonhlanhla Mkhize has been ordered not to come anywhere near the uMhlathuze water premises and its employees.

She is accused of tender fraud amounting to R37 million.

She is also facing charges of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

After being kept behind bars for almost a week - the director general has been released.

Mkhize appeared in a packed court room with support from some government officials.

She was granted bail of R25 thousand.

“There were some orders made in terms of uMhlathuze water, and that she should not contact any of the employees or the board members of uMhlathuze water also that she should not go within 500 meters of uMhlathuze water,” NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon.

In the charge sheet the state alleged that the group arrested had coerced the board’s chairperson to give them a copy of a forensic report which was confidential.

The matter will be back in court in December this year.