Miller tops practice times ahead of San Marino MotoGP qualifying

Ducati rider Miller finished just 0.071sec ahead of his teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who is hunting his fourth straight Grand Prix win.

MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY - Australian Jack Miller topped free practice at the San Marino MotoGP on Saturday after recording a fastest time of 1 minute 31.296 seconds.

Friday's fastest rider Enea Bastianini couldn't improve on his time from the second session and dropped down to third, 0.221sec behind Miller.

Italian Bagnaia is chasing the championship title but his hopes of keeping pressure on series leader Fabio Quartararo were hit on Friday by a three-place grid penalty for the San Marino Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old was judged to have impeded Alex Marquez during Friday morning's practice.

He is 44 points behind Yamaha's Quartararo, who finished the practice sessions as fourth fastest, 0.348sec off the pace.

Sitting second and 32 points back in the overall standings is Aleix Espargaro, who ended the practice in eighth spot and with a place in Saturday afternoon's second qualifying session.

Jorge Martin clocked the seventh best time but his lap was deleted for red flags, meaning he dropped down to 15th and Miguel Oilveira was bumped up to 10th for the final place in Q2.

The top two riders in the first qualifying session will also take spots in Q2.

