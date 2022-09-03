'It's debt that must be taken to Luthuli House,'- ActionSA on Soweto Eskom debt

This week council passed a motion to allow for a feasibility study into City Power taking over electricity supply in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said the debt owed to Eskom by Soweto residents should be addressed by the African National Congress government and not the city.

Soweto owes Eskom more than R7.5 million, which the utility is working to recover.

ActionSA's motion allows the party to begin a feasibility study on how the takeover would affect residents.

“This motion seeks to free residents from the consequences of Eskom’s failures and to reduce their reliance on Eskom. After a successful integration indigent residents will also enjoy benefits like an expanded social package, a provision enjoyed by the City of Johannesburg residents,” said Action SA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni.

However, Ngobeni said Soweto's Eskom debt is not their problem.

“It is an issue that was caused, and for many years left unattended, by national government which has been led by the ANC for the last 28 years. So it is a debt that must be taken to Luthuli House, in my view, and we must see how they deal with it,” he said.

ActionSA promised regular reports backs on the feasibility of city power's proposed takeover.