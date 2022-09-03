In fighting in the ANC in Western Cape allegedly caused conference delay

The conference was initially scheduled to take place this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape African National Congress's Boland region is on Saturday electing leaders who will represent them at the party's 9th elective conference that's set to take place at the end of this month.

However, in fighting among branches in the province is speculated to be the reason for the delay as party members could not decisively agree to ensure that the conference takes place on time.

“The Western Cape in the ANC has regions. We have Southern Cape, we have West Coast, we have Boland, we have Karoo, we have the City of Cape Town metro. So, they have to go to their own separate regional conferences before we go to the provincial,” said interim chairperson Lerumo Kalako.