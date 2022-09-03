Go

Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended

This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at a media briefing on 25 October 2021. Picture: GCIS.
03 September 2022 11:02

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs department said this is the last time it will extend Zimbabwean visa applications.

Following a court challenge, the Home Affairs minister was advised - to extend the application period.

The minister has also warned that only a few have so far applied - and if they pass up on this extension - Zimbabwean nationals working in South Africa without visas will be considered illegal immigrants.

