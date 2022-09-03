Home Affairs says this is the last time it will extend Zim visa applications

This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs department said this is the last time it will extend Zimbabwean visa applications.

Following a court challenge, the Home Affairs minister was advised - to extend the application period.

The minister has also warned that only a few have so far applied - and if they pass up on this extension - Zimbabwean nationals working in South Africa without visas will be considered illegal immigrants.