Findings into parly disruption 'rubbish and nonsensical' - EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters have labelled as rubbish and nonsensical an independent investigation that found its members contributed to violence in the National Assembly chamber in June.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters have labelled as rubbish and nonsensical an independent investigation that found its members contributed to violence in the National Assembly chamber in June.

The party's chief whip Floyd Shivambu on Saturday told parliament's rules committee that it will approach the court if necessary, to overturn the findings by advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere.

Thirteen Members of Parliament were forcibly removed from the chamber over the course of two days, when the president's budget vote was delivered and then debated.

Female EFF MPs claimed gender-based violence when they were physically removed by Parliament's Protection Services during the Presidency budget vote debate.

But Advocate Baloyi-Mere found no evidence of this.

She said the violence came from both sides, and that MPs had also threatened and verbally abused Parliamentary staff.

Shivambu, however, has dismissed the findings as factually inaccurate.

“We are going to take it to court as well to expose whoever is involved in drafting this partisan, fictional, non-sensical and rubbish report, that seeks to criminalise the EFF as an organisation that is disrupting Parliament,” he said.

Shivambu asked the rules committee to dismiss the report, saying video evidence did not bear out the findings.

“It's also patently making false accusations that the EFF publicly said it would disrupt Parliament. That is false,” he added.

The Rules committee resolved to refer the report to Parliament's Powers and Privileges Committee, to determine whether the MPs' conduct warrants any sanction.