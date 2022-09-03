Electoral reform alone will not fix values crisis in SA - political analyst

A group of civil society organisations gathered in Braamfontein on Friday to discuss strategies to make politicians accountable to citizens as opposed to political principals.

JOHANNESBURG -South Africans are being cautioned that electoral reform is not a silver bullet but could go a long way in improving accountability among public representatives.

The gathering, which was organised by "Defend Our Democracy" also highlighted parliament's slow progress in implementing a constitutional court ruling which paves the way for independent candidates to run in elections.

Parliament was meant to amend the country’s electoral act by June this year to allow for the participation of independent candidates in national and provincial elections.

However, members of parliament were granted a six-month extension after failing to meet the deadline.

Political analyst S'thembile Mbete said this failure is unfortunate as it makes it impossible for independent candidates to participate in the 2024 elections.

She has, however, cautioned that electoral reform alone will not resolve the accountability deficit among public representatives.

“We have got a values crisis in South Africa. Not just in politics but we see it in business, we see it in churches, where people use public institutions to enrich themselves. That is what we really need to be trying to deal with as a country,” she said.

Mbete encouraged citizens to apply pressure on MPs so that the act is amended in time for elections after 2024.