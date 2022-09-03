CoCT offers R100,000 reward for information on recent Nyanga unrest

This follows the violence that flared up on Friday in Nyanga and surrounding areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town has offered a reward of up to R100,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of people linked to the recent unrest and violence in Nyanga and surrounding areas.

The latest violence erupted as the City continued its clamp down on illegal taxi operators or amaphelas.

Last week, several vehicles including four Golden Arrow buses were set alight.

“With immediate effect, the City of Cape Town is offering a reward of up to R100, 000 for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of any person involved in the attack against any SAPS member, or any City of Cape Town officer or employee, any City of Cape Town or related infrastructure, as linked to the unrest and violence in the Nyanga public transport sector,” said city security boss, JP Smith.

Smith warned that for every vehicle torched, illegal operators should expect 50 of their vehicles to be impounded.