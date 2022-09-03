ANC WC members fearing for their lives after councillor shooting

The ANC’s chief whip at the Saldanha bay municipality said Arthur Gqeba had received death threats before and they believe whoever shot and wounded the councillor had the intention of killing him as he sustained eight gunshot wounds.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Saldanha Bay said its members are living in fear after councillor, Arthur Gqeba was left fighting for his life following a shooting attack on Thursday.

The ANC’s chief whip at the Saldanha Bay municipality said Gqeba had received death threats before.

Members of the party on the West Coast said it is not known who ordered the hit.

However, whoever shot and wounded the councillor had the intention of killing him after he sustained eight gunshot wounds.

The latest incident in Vredenburg has sent shockwaves in the small town in the Western Cape following a similar attack recently.

“As I am speaking to you now, we are sitting as ANC councillors, five of us, feeling unsafe. We are wondering [if we are] going to be next because we do not know where these attacks or assassinations are coming from. Things started last year during the campaign when we had these threats,” explained Zandile Komani-Nkohla.

Another person who was wounded in Thursday's shooting is said to be recovering.

Police said no arrests have been made at this stage.